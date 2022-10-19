A person I consider a friend recently posted a drawing of Donald Trump dressed as George Washington, draped in the American flag, with an eagle on his shoulder and carrying a Gatling gun.
My initial thought was to take a picture of my Combat Infantry Badge, my Army Commendation Medal, my Air Medal and my Vietnam service ribbons and explain that if the orange man had wished to, he could have also had these and possibly more. The bone spurs he claims kept him from serving are treatable, especially if you're rich. But that didn't happen and not too long ago there was a report that he referred to me and other veterans as suckers. So, I hope my friend will understand why I find this caricature grotesquely hypocritical and offensive, and a slap in the face of all us suckers who did serve.
PETE CRAFT
Conneaut Lake
