Crawford County Farm Bureau is recognizing Rural Roads Safety Week April 16-22 by encouraging county motorists to travel safely on our roadways this spring and throughout the year.
You may have noticed that our local farmers are heading to their fields to prepare the grounds for planting crops. As the new planting season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, wagons and other large equipment are once again traveling on local roads and highways.
To the distracted or impatient driver, our farmingovehicles may pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed. One example is a car traveling 55 miles per hour, approaches a tractor traveling at 15 mph, it only takes 5 seconds to close the gap the length of a football between the car and the farm equipment.
Please reduce your speed when driving on all roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Slow down when you see the Slow Moving Vehicle (SMV) emblem, which is a n orange triangle with a red border, attached to farm vehicles.
In order to accommodate motorists, drivers of slow moving farm vehicles often pull over onto the shoulder of a paved highway to give other motorists a better view of road conditions and enough room to pass.
Please keep in mind that if the shoulder is soft, wet, or steep, the farmer cannot move aside. The imbalance could cause the equipment to roll over. If the farmer is unable to safely pull his or her vehicle off the road, and you feel you must pass, please do so with caution. Farmers are aware of other drivers on the roads and try to be considerate of them.
On behalf of Crawford County farm Bureau, we would like to encourage all drivers and residents of our county to be aware of all farm vehicles and the equipment during their travels on rural roads. Please remember they are working to provide food and products for the people. By working together, everyone can make the roads safe for farmers and motorists.
Cathy Vorisek
Linesville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
