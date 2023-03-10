As a patient of Meadville Medical Center, and a patron of the YMCA at Vernon Place, it is distressing to see the construction trailer that is parked in two handicapped spaces, right next to the side entrance.
I have yet to see the evidence of any construction, yet that trailer has been parked there for months now, never moving, never anyone around.
With that huge parking lot, how hard would it be to find somewhere else to park it, and open up those spaces for those that truly need them?
James Tolbert
Meadville
