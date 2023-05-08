As a Pennsylvania resident who has lived in the Pennsylvania Wilds and spent countless hours recreating there, I am very concerned about a proposal to ramp up military flights over the six-county area in a damaging new way.
The Maryland Air National Guard currently holds training flights over the Wilds, at altitudes from 8,000 to 18,000 feet, but wants an expanded area where they can fly as low as 100 feet over the region. Other states could also be involved, and aircraft could include A-10 Warthogs, F-16s, and others, at the 100-foot altitude.
There are concerns about wildlife impacts, particularly on the elk population, which is a major tourism draw. Farm animals might also be impacted by noise and fright. Flights could also be in the evenings at times, affecting Cherry Springs' dark skies area. There is a potential for 170 days of flights a year, two hours a day, and could include weekends. Three airports are in this zone — Bradford, St. Marys, and Wellsboro-Johnston — leading to concerns with regional flights and emergency helicopters. Quality of life for residents and visitors would certainly be affected and the peace and solitude of the area would never be the same.
When the original flight area was outlined decades ago, an environmental assessment was done, which simply defines the environment, not the impacts the activity could have on the environment. Before such a drastic change is implemented, we need an environmental impact statement and public meetings to allow people's concerns to be addressed. I certainly support the military and the need for realistic training, but would like to know why the Maryland ANG feels this is the best proposal, why isolated areas in Maryland aren't used instead, and whether there is any alternative to such low altitude flights.
If you love the Wilds or have family/friends there, please comment to the Maryland ANG at: ngb.a4.a4a.nepa.comments.org@us.af.mil. The comment period ends on May 17.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
