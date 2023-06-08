It's time to take back the rainbow, the icon that has been usurped by the woke. When did we first encounter the rainbow? Wasn't it in the story of Noah after the flood? The rainbow was given to Noah as a promise that the earth would never again be destroyed by a world-wide flood. Then God signed the promise with a rainbow in the sky — God's signature! (Genesis 9:13).
Do you think today that He would sign a promise that you could decide what gender you are when He created you? Did He give you the wrong gender and let you decide that he was wrong and that you could self-identify as the opposite gender? If you were created a male and chose to be a woman or a drag queen, then act like a woman and forget the drag queen. I am a woman and I don't know any of my women friends who aspire to be drag queens.
Clean up your marches and give us back the rainbow!
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
