Whenever there’s an urgent problem that local government can address, the hope is that local officials will step up and do what’s necessary in a timely fashion. That’s what happened Feb. 1 at the Meadville City Council meeting.
Council approved the initial readings of an anti-retaliation ordinance Feb. 1. This approval was in response to the surplus of residents who have said landlords are retaliating against renters for speaking their minds at council meetings, by writing letters to the editor, etc. People are simply fighting for their right to live in safe and affordable housing.
Council should be celebrated for this vote to protect renters, who represent more than half of Meadville’s residents. Instead, as seen in the Feb. 4 Tribune, council was criticized with a thumbs down.
The thumbs down correctly said council “followed proper procedure in adding the votes.” While the Tribune felt “the letter of the law was followed,” “the spirit of transparency and community engagement that council members have touted as a priority was violated.”
My guess is whoever wrote this thumbs down is not a renter. If they were, they would know these protections are needed now. Waiting just so it can go through a longer bureaucratic procedure only matters to people who aren’t directly affected. Thumbs down to the Tribune for not recognizing that.
I’m a renter, and I was at the council meeting. “Council’s discussion of the ordinance came before a capacity crowd that spilled into the hallway outside” of council’s conference room, the Tribune reported the next day. A half dozen people spoke in favor of this ordinance, and no one spoke against it. Every resident in attendance favored the anti-retaliation ordinance.
Council responded in a transparent way that involved community engagement. That’s what elected officials should do. Anyone may see this for themselves on Armstrong’s YouTube page.
The Tribune noted one correct thing in its thumbs down: Council is expected to vote on the final reading of the anti-retaliation ordinance at its Feb. 15 meeting. I hope council continues to respond to the needs of this community by passing this ordinance.
DAN WALK
Meadville
