As the parents of a special needs, adult son, we were dismayed to learn of the persistent local prejudice towards individuals with a cognitive or developmental disability. Our experiences with our son, his friends and Amara’s seven years as manager of Crawford County’s Special Olympics program, have taught us that those with these disabilities are more like us than not.
On Sept. 14, at the request of just two people, a hearing was held with the sole purpose of contesting The Arc of Crawford County’s purchase of a house in West Mead. This house will become home to three adult males who will live together as a family, sharing their lives and supporting each other through friendship, companionship, mutual respect and care. While these men will need support with things like shopping, cleaning, menu planning, schedules, etc., this does not mean they will be a menace to the neighborhood.
The house in question meets zoning requirements and The Arc’s right to purchase it is protected by fair housing laws. So, what is the problem here? We believe it is the persistence of inherited beliefs, prejudices and the ongoing, ignorant mischaracterization of those with cognitive and developmental disabilities. Such views are insulting, detached from reality, and reflect a fear of difference.
There are already many group homes like this one throughout Meadville and that is as it should be, especially if we profess to support community inclusion. We are grateful for the work of Mark Weindorf and the staff at The Arc, as well as all of the other social service agencies who are excellent advocates for inclusion and equity.
If you want to see and experience first-hand what this looks like, join us at The Arc Community Greenspace. This space is a gift to our community so we can come together for fun, shared events like the recent showing of "Encanto," attended by approximately 250 Meadville residents! Such events reflect the diversity that exists in Meadville whether we are prepared to see it or not. Let’s let go of the fear and celebrate our differences.
Amara Geffen and Jed Miller
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.