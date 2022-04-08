A recent letter to the editor claimed that “Climate change is only a theory.” Not only is this not true but it is a misuse of the word “theory.”
In everyday speech theory can mean a hunch or a guess about something. However, in science theory means a coherent set of assertion’s linked together and backed up by data.
A theory can be expressed as words (Newton: bodies at rest tend to remain at rest) or equations (Einstein: E = M x C2). To disprove a theory can you can either show that the parts don’t hang together or show that the data supporting the theory are not true.
There are many bits of data that support climate change and that the change is caused by human activity. For example, ice cores from the Antarctic show that the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere has increased dramatically since the beginning of the Industrial Age and we know that increased levels of CO2 cause air temperature to rise. Hence, climate change.
So, to dispute this theory you need to either challenge the data (ice cores are wrong) or the connection between ice cores and air temperature.
Simply saying “It is only a theory” is meaningless and contributes nothing to the discussion.
DAVID ANDERSON
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.