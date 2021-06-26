The commonwealth's legislators must take action now to use the state surplus and Pennsylvania's American Rescue Plan funds to help workers and local businesses recover from the pandemic and to start addressing our needs for more investment in K-12 education, higher education, child care and public health.
Pennsylvania has an unprecedented opportunity to invest $10 billion in the things we, the constituents, need.
Citizens need legislators to pass a budget that raises the minimum wage and that makes the investment that puts us on the road to ensuring that:
• All kids can go to a good school and get the post-secondary education that is right for them.
• Affordable housing, health care, and childcare are available to all.
• People can take paid time off from work to take care of family members who are sick or in distress.
Now is the time for the General Assembly to invest in us. There is no excuse for inaction.
TAYLOR HINTON
Meadville
