Real story behind tax refund for Connect 55
This newspaper missed the real story about the billing error and tax refund for Connect 55. Rather than focus on an accounting mistake made by a staff person, we should be informed about the company that owns the building and the tax breaks they are receiving even as they raise rents on seniors by nearly 40 percent. The company is called Welltower, a real estate investment trust that owns over $34 billion in assets with an annual revenue of over $4.7 billion.
According to an investigative report by The Lever, Welltower approaches senior housing as a profit-making opportunity “because many residents move in after selling off their homes and other assets” and seniors with home equity are “big business for Wall Street.” The Lever also reports that “Shorter leases in senior housing also create the opportunity for more frequent rent increases” (read the full report at https://www.levernews.com/this-is-highway-robbery/). Accordingly, Welltower is squeezing seniors on fixed incomes who will now be forced to choose between paying for things like food and medicine and paying increased rent to their Wall-Street backed landlord.
Meanwhile, we are subsidizing them with tax breaks. In 2015, the Crawford County Commissioners and Meadville City Council gave the owner of Connect 55 a tax break worth $333,800 through the Local Economic Revitalization and Tax Assistance program. By the time the LERTA is over, a Wall Street company worth $34 billion will have received $333,800 in tax relief from us, the residents of Meadville and Crawford County.
Some folks on Facebook have suggested the City of Meadville should apologize to the company for the billing error. I think this gets it exactly wrong. We should not be apologizing to them; they should be apologizing to us for taking advantage of seniors. And frankly, the people who originally gave them the tax break (the elected officials from 2015) should be apologizing, too, because that money ($333,800) could have gone into the community to help pay for public services. Instead, the rest of us will have to cover the cost with our own property taxes.
JOE TOMPKINS
Meadville
