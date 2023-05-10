The impact of fentanyl at home
We often hear stories of drug trafficking and related arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border, yet forget how these issues can impact us close to home. Among many drugs on the market, fentanyl is the most commonly identified drug in Pennsylvania drug overdoses. It accounts for 70 percent of the deaths in overdose cases. In Crawford County, the rate of drug overdose, 45 per 100,000, is significantly higher than the national average of only 20 per 100,000. The concern with fentanyl is that a lethal dose could be as little as 2 milligrams.
Unlike bulky drugs, such as cocaine and marijuana, fentanyl flies under the radar when crossing the border and can be sent into the U.S. via mail. Additionally, fentanyl is synthetic, easy, and cheap to produce and easily accessible to the general public. Traffickers, of which 86.3 percent are U.S. citizens, do not need to try hard to target the already vulnerable. Fentanyl is also an extremely deadly opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Almost all U.S. heroin comes from Mexican poppies, and Mexican factories are increasingly making fentanyl. In the past, the U.S. has pushed Mexico to get people to stop producing poppy for opioids. However, these efforts often backfire: cartels economically dependent on poppy retaliate, and the farmers who lose their livelihoods associate more strongly with them. The Mexican government’s militaristic targeting of leaders to tangibly show progress in the drug war has led to splintering of cartels and escalation of conflict on both sides. Furthermore, since fentanyl is a synthetic substance, the current U.S. push to eradicate illicit crops will not help prevent the manufacturing of this drug. Instead, fentanyl usage may become greater as it comes across the U.S.-Mexico border. Currently, U.S. policies on the North American drug war promote short-term solutions that fail to manage the rising issue of fentanyl. We need more comprehensive policies — collaboration with Mexico to train and reform police systems and expand prevention programs. These proposed policies could ultimately help us protect our communities from further harm.
Alexus Fisk
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper.
