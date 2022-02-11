Once again, many Republican true believers cling to the fairy tale that trickle-down economics will benefit everyone. Politicians, supported by extremely wealthy donors and their PACs, claim that decreasing taxes on the wealthy will raise everyone’s standard of living. It never has. Most Republican politicians have responded primarily to these higher income donors.
Since the 1980s, the share of incomes going to the top 1 percent of earners has doubled. The 2017 tax cuts for the wealthy created little relief and few wage increases for most northwestern Pennsylvania residents. However, a greatly increased share of income and wealth benefitted the top 1 percent, many of whom were the very politicians who voted for the tax cuts.
Under President Biden’s COVID Relief Bill, financial relief to middle and lower income families brought millions out of poverty. Wages increased nearly 6 percent. Well over 6 million jobs were created. $1,400 per person grants provided needed assistance. Even more important with the decrease in poverty and increase in job openings, lower income families began to purchase more. GDP increased at a record 5.7 percent in Biden’s first year. Infrastructure funding, completely ignored by Biden’s predecessor and the then Republican majority, bodes well for future job prospects. If your employer doesn’t treat you with respect and a decent salary, you now have the opportunity to get a better job.
Unfortunately, some of this middle and lower income family decrease in poverty, coupled with rising demand for goods and services due to a decline in COVID restrictions, has resulted in worldwide inflation. Record corporate profits and price gouging have also contributed substantially to inflation. However, supply and demand, along with declining willingness to pay outrageous prices, will ultimately bring inflation under control.
Republicans are trying to scare us with the false claim of socialism. However, we are beginning to realize that this claim is more about monopoly control by and for the wealthy.
In this year’s elections please learn which politicians have your best interests at heart and vote as if your future depends on it. It does.
Michel P. Wilcox
Cochranton
