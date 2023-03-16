I would like to address the topic of religion and the Constitution with the Bill of Rights. The so called "wall of separation" between church and state is a misnomer. It has been cited from a letter from Thomas Jefferson to the Baptist Church of Danbury as reason that religion has no legitimate right to participate in state affairs. In that letter, Jefferson was assuring the Baptist clergy that he believed that the First Amendment protected religion from government regulation. To understand that phrase as he used it, you have to look at the context of the letter. Jefferson was responding to the concern that would he protect the church from government intrusion. There was no concern by the Danbury Baptists regarding protecting the state from the church. The wall Jefferson referred to was one that restricted the state regarding religion. This is supported by the Constitution in three phrases that all protect religion from the state.
First a quick review of the document. The main body of the Constitution dealt with our government makeup and powers and duties it had. It was the Bill of Rights that enumerated the protected rights of the people vs. the state.
Three phrases speak to church/state matters. Article VI protects the people to be free of the government imposing any religious test for public service. The next two are in the First Amendment. "Congress shall pass no law respecting the establishment of religion," that is, no law can be imposed that would establish a state church, or favor one religion over another, thus protecting religion from the state. The last phrase "nor prohibit the free exercise thereof" protected the practice of religion by the people and did not confine it to the physical church building.
The church is protected from the state, not the other way around. The church had no Constitutional power or authority delegated to it that would be a threat to the state. The state, on the other hand, had all the Constitutional power and authority laid out to govern.
Finally, did you know a clergyman can be elected president?
Andrew Boyle
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.