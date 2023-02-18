A modern hero who doesn't get much recognition is the person who delivers the mail. Not only is the job physically draining, but also organizing the deliveries must be very time-consuming.
On a cold and snowy day earlier this winter, I watched as the mailman did his job and marveled at his efficiency. Bravo to all those hard-working people who deliver the Tribune to some of us. You are much appreciated.
ESTELLE REISNER
Meadville
