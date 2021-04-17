My husband and I are fairly new to the area, compared to most, and we now consider this our home. A very large part of being connected in a community is to have loyalty. In order to have loyalty you must have trust. The trust and loyalty that I have for Meadville Medical Center will remain with me always.
My husband, Walter, has suffered with many different complications, ailments and chronic pain, for many years and he finally found freedom from this torture with the assistance, endless patience and loving care of the doctors and nurses of Meadville Medical Center. The sensitivity that we both received during his last hours created a loyalty in me that will remain forever. During his last hours of struggle he was treated with such respect and caring. The soothing whispers of the nurses as they administered medication and other comforting tasks, also provided comfort for my children and me as we listened on.
I thank you all, at MMC, for your support and kindness throughout such a sorrowful event.
PATRICIA ZINNO
Meadville