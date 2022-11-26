Hats off to every Crawford County 4-H member! As I attended the annual 4-H awards ceremony on Monday evening, I was in awe of the strength of the young people who are actively involved in this program.
What a fantastic group of youth. They are to be commended for all of their hard work and accomplishments — from the club meetings they each attend to their projects that they work so hard on throughout the year. The project books that they must complete and the offices that they hold within their clubs teach them responsibility, confidence, discipline, self-mastery, leadership and so much more. Through camps, leadership conferences, county council, state competitions and more, there are so many opportunities for them to become productive in society, set and accomplish goals, meet new friends and teach others.
The club leaders, as well as the county 4-H extension educators, are passionate about these young people. These adults value these youth as the leaders of tomorrow. They have a genuine love and concern for each of these young people. The leaders are volunteers and dedicate many, many hours to this great organization.
I am so very proud to be a 4-H leader and to be a part of something so grand, something that helps so many young people learn about themselves and become their very best. The smiles, the pride, ownership, discipline, kindness, genuine respect for one another and so much more is worth every bit of time that I, as well as so many others, dedicate to 4-H.
Thank you to each of you who dedicate your time to be involved and to each one of the amazing young people who are involved in 4-H.
Diana Householder
Saegertown
