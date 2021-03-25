Many, many thanks to the staff and volunteers of the Meadville Medical Center who provide such a valuable community service with their COVID vaccination clinics. I received both shots at St. Mary's of Grace, and the MMC folks there could not have been more friendly or helpful on either occasion.
My first appointment was in mid-February when doses were limited, so I breezed right through. Three weeks later, many more doses were available, which was reflected in the huge increase in people lining up for their jab. Yet, MMC had increased the available staff in proportion, so there was always someone nearby to help, direct us to the next station, or answer questions. I'll bet there are a lot of tired staffers at the end of those busy days. So, I know I speak for a lot of people when I say, "Thank you!" Much appreciated.
DON WEYEL JR.
Conneaut Lake