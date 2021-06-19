I just want to say thank you to all of the West Mead Township residents that supported and voted for me in the primary election.
I have been proud to serve as your tax collector for the last 15 years and, if elected in the fall, will continue to serve all residents equally.
JANET PETERS
West Mead Township
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.