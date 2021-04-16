I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Unfortunately, Martin Luther King's dream seems to be going in the opposite direction due to the fact that his children are exploited for political purposes. The best example is how political organizations and individuals are exploring the illusory idea that there is a conspiracy to restrict voter participation. The basis of a free and true democracy is that all eligible citizens have the right to vote.
Considering that in other countries, including our own, there have always been cases of voter fraud, and legislation is needed to safeguard the election process and to assure that the minority vote is not diluted by fraud. Currently, there is the For the People Act in Congress for consideration to take away the voting process responsibility from the states. As far as I am concerned, the people that control the power at the federal level are pushing to pass this legislation to assure that their control will not be interrupted. Is this legislation designed to advance the status of African Americans or is it to give control of power in perpetuity to the white establishment of political parties?
In the 2020 election over 159 million voters voted and in the 2016 election over 129 million voted. It's clear from the huge increase of voters in 2020 that everyone who wanted to vote voted. Why then are some organizations like the NAACP still claiming voter suppression? The state of Georgia has a new law that regulates its voting process, which is more voter-friendly than New York and Colorado and Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden. So why protest Georgia but not New York, Colorado or Delaware? For the People Act is a power grab to take away the states' Constitutional rights. Since I believe the For the People Act is unconstitutional, I urge you to contact Sen. Pat Toomey to vote no. Call him at (814) 853-3010.
DOMINIC FRISINA
Meadville