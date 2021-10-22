When we moved to the Saegertown area many years ago, the PENNCREST School District was known for its high-quality education services. In fact, a strong reason for families moving into the area was to avail their children of the educational opportunities provided by the district. This reputation continued for many years. This was due in large part to the forward thinking of the administration, staff and board members who were constantly challenging themselves to explore strategies, programs and ideas to enhance the quality of teaching and meet the needs of their students in an ever-changing environment of which we are always confronted.
Educational excellence can only be found when and where there is support for teachers to continually upgrade their teaching skills and practices. When a teacher wants to increase her knowledge base and skill by paying out of her own pocket for conference fees so she can better serve her students, it is very admirable. When a board denies a request for a teacher who spends her own money to enhance her classroom teaching ability by attending a professional conference, I question the true integrity of the board and their understanding of educational processes in providing quality education for its students.
Thank you, Stacey Hetrick, for your efforts to give your students your best professional quality teaching despite the hurdles you encounter.
ANNETTE ECCLES
Saegertown
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.