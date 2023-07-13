Sorry to hear that Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin has decided to retire.
I have seen that he has greatly improved the level of professionalism of service of our police department during his tenure as chief.
He has enhanced the community outreach of our police officers and community support. He has ensured that our police officers are engaged in our community to make a safe place reside. Good to hear that he will remain as a consultant to our outstanding police department.
Thank You, Chief Michael Tautin, for your dedicated and professionalism and public service to our residents and our entire community. We truly appreciate what you have accomplished here in our community.
Edward Longo
Meadville
