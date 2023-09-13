Let's get the "rest if the story," as Paul Harvey would say.
After reading the Associated Press article on Sept. 4, "After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers." Now, where is the rest of the story?
Is the state ending funding for pro-abortion groups such as Planned Parenthood and how much are they receiving from taxpayers?
Gov. Josh Shapiro and his supporters refer to pro-life groups as anti-abortion. That is correct, but we prefer the term "pro-life." We are against killing the babies alive in the womb.
The pro-abortion groups prefer the name "pro-choice." Yes, choice is a better word, but what are you choosing?
Which group is helping the babies and their mothers after birth or abortion?
Yes, the pregnancy centers deserve our money to help mothers and babies after birth and even counseling after abortion. Abortion clinics end life and then they're done! No follow-up.
As a taxpayer, I choose to have my tax money continue to support pregnancy centers.
RUTH DIMERLING
Meadville
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.