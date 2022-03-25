I am writing in support of the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. She has been praised as highly qualified, thoughtful and fair-minded by judges appointed by presidents of both parties.
Judge Jackson has a wealth of legal experience to draw upon, as have previous nominees, however, her work as a federal public defender and service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission give her insight that the others may have lacked. She clearly understands that government has a duty and authority to protect its citizens and that the courts are crucial in holding powerful interests accountable. This knowledge will be critical in the future as the court will likely have to deal with cases involving oil and gas production and potential harms, placement of refineries and other toxin-emitting industries in majority poor neighborhoods, among those least likely to have the resources to defend themselves.
Judge Jackson has already been confirmed with bipartisan support three times by the Senate for her past judicial appointments. Obviously, her qualifications were seen as outstanding in those previous hearings, and similarly be seen that way now.
I encourage citizens who want fair and balanced justice for all Americans to contact Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to ask that they support Judge Jackson's nomination.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
