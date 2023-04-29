I am writing to express my strong support for Lisa Whitenack and Shanna Hodgson for Crawford Central School Board and to urge voters in the district to vote in the May primary.
I have had the opportunity to work with both candidates as part of the planning group that has written and is now working to disseminate Crawford Central’s five-year comprehensive plan. I know that I speak for myself and others when I say that their contributions to the process of creating this plan have been extremely thoughtful and especially valuable because of their experience in the schools as volunteers, parents and dedicated educators. Both women have demonstrated the capacity for productively collaborating with others and are committed to creating schools where every child has an opportunity to access the resources needed for learning and long-term success.
School board members are some of the most important local elected officials in our community. The decisions they make have far-reaching implications for the health of our local economy, community and country. With your vote, Shanna and Lisa will serve us, our children and community well as we all work together to support teachers, students and families to create and sustain high quality schools
Marcia Metcalfe
Meadville
