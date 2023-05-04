Letter: Support for Spitzer for coroner
I am recommending Aimee Spitzer for coroner. The job of coroner in Pennsylvania requires only that a person be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and a resident of the county. They must pass a basic education course for coroners if newly elected. The coroner specifically does not have to be a doctor or medical professional. The coroner is responsible for ordering an autopsy when indicated. So, what then makes a good coroner? It comes down to the ability to deal with death, and sometimes tragic death, and all the impacts it has on loved ones and our community.
Aimee Spitzer has been dealing with death and grieving families for more than 17 years as a funeral director. She has a truly remarkable ability to handle to stress and emotions related to death and dying. In my experience most people do not handle death well, especially a tragic or traumatic one. I have seen Aimee comfort people of all ages and walks of life with grace and compassion.
The coroner is responsible for investigating sudden deaths, traumatic deaths, suspicious deaths, peri-operative deaths, unclaimed or unknown bodies, deaths during incarceration, contagious deaths, bodies to be cremated, sudden infant deaths, and stillborn deaths. These are often very difficult situations, and it takes a special person to deal with all of that! While medical professionals deal with healing and of course with death, it is not the same as the ongoing consequences of death that a funeral director or coroner must handle.
Aimee is a people person. I can think of no more difficult situations than those mentioned above. The coroner should be someone who can handle all of it with the kindness and empathy that families deserve in trying time. I am sure the other candidates running have good qualities too, but I have never met a person quite like Aimee Spitzer in her ability to deal with the grief and trauma of a loved one dying. She has my wholehearted support and my vote.
Kenneth R. Challener
Meadville
