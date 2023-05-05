Letter: Support for Seeley for commissioner
As an educator, one of the joys of spending almost a half-century in the same area is the opportunity to know outstanding young people. Over all those years, the one young person I’ve known who most exemplifies competence and service above self is Christopher R. Seeley, candidate for county commissioner.
I have known Chris since his high school days in Linesville. I served as one of his major faculty and academic advisors at Allegheny College where he graduated with a double major in political science and music. The depth of his experience in public service is immense. He served as Linesville’s mayor from 2006-2010 as one of the youngest mayors in the country. Chris then worked as a data analyst before being elected as a Crawford County Auditor in 2013 and now has 10 years of experience in that position. His experience as an auditor has given him extensive insight into the financial circumstances of our county. He served in multiple positions, including president, with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Auditors.
However, Chris’ professional qualifications for county commissioner are only part of the story. Anyone who has attended productions at the Academy Theatre knows of his musical and theatrical skills and his dedication to the arts. Chris is an outstanding singer and an instrumentalist who generously shares his talents with community bands, as well as his alma mater where he makes time for Allegheny’s band program. He is a Rotarian, member of the Greendale Cemetery Board of Directors, Dr. Martin Luther King Mentoring Program, Meadville Round Table and other professional organizations that reach to the heart of the Crawford County community. His humanity and dedication to Crawford County have long been known to many people, and I strongly urge you to give him your vote for county commissioner on May 16.
Lowell Hepler
Meadville
