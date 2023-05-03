Letter: Support for Seeley for commissioner
I am writing to express my support for Christopher Seeley for Crawford County commissioner and to urge voters to vote for him in the May primary.
It has been my opportunity to serve on the committee with Christopher Seeley where he chaired the Time Capsule Project (2021), coordinating over 100 submissions from all over the county. When the capsule is unearthed in 2071, it will tell the stories of a heroic Meadville and Crawford County.
He also serves as chair of the Advisory Board to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Community Learning Center where he works diligently with parents, students and collaborators bringing the best of enrichment programming to the Meadville Area Middle School students. This enrichment included being a teacher in the program where he taught students how to plan, problem solve and work with others to complete a project.
He is a servant leader in Rotary, Meadville Community Theatre and wherever he is needed. His work ethic is 100 percent plus.
I know that I speak for myself and others when I say that we need Christopher Seeley as a Crawford County commissioner because he demonstrates the capacity for collaborating with all citizens and listening to their concerns. He knows how to bring people together to arrive at the common good. He is a critical thinker who uses this talent for detailed planning and financial accountability. He cares about each citizen and each family and his people skills are excellent.
Crawford County commissioners are some of the most important elected officials and the decisions they make are far-reaching for our health, safety, financial growth and stability. Christopher Seeley was a valuable decision maker as Linesville’s mayor and as Crawford County auditor. He will continue this legacy. He is one who will “maintain the virtues of this county by providing a stable and accessible government, preserving its agricultural and manufacturing heritage, perpetuating its peoples’ fervent spirit.”
Vote for Christopher Seeley as Crawford County commissioner in the May primary.
Armendia P. Dixon
Meadville
