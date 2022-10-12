The Meadville Chapter of the NAACP would like to express its support for the City of Meadville’s decision to reinstate the pension program for city police officers. We are in complete agreement with statements made by Chief Michael Tautin and Assistance Chief Michael Stefanucci regarding the need to offer a competitive benefit package to recruit and retain the quality of police officers we need to sustain a healthy and safe community for all our residents and visitors.
Over the past three years, our NAACP Chapter has engaged in active dialogue with the City of Meadville regarding policing. Our discussions have been informative, productive and directly support our vision of “an inclusive community where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination.” The City of Meadville has gone on record with their support for recruiting people of color and female police officers who will bring diverse experiences and perspectives to the force. At a time when recruiting qualified officers is more difficult than ever, the city faces stiff competition in recruiting and hiring diverse candidates. Restoring the pension benefit, along with other important efforts to broaden outreach are important steps towards achieving a stable police force that is more broadly representative of the residents they serve. We look forward to our continued work with the city in keeping Meadville a great place for everyone to work and live.
Cameron Bowman
Meadville
Editor's note: Bowman is president of the Meadville Chapter of the NAACP.
