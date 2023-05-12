State Sen. Michele Brooks and state Rep. Brad Roae have come out in support of the PENNCREST 7.
I recently attended a town hall meeting open to the community to meet these candidates and to be informed of their commitment to improving the academic performance of all our students, as well as, other issues the district is facing.
After attending this meeting and with the upcoming primary election, I felt compelled to write this letter, specifically pertaining to the PENNCREST School Board and the community feeding on misinformation being spread around the district about the PENNCREST 7 candidates.
After listening to them at the forum I believe they are men and women of faith, and they believe in parental involvement in all aspects of their child’s education. Their goal is the ongoing advancement of educational opportunity for all students knowing education is the passport to the future; and will work hard to increase academic performance, engage with teachers to solve problems and improve career path planning and training.
The PENNCREST 7 desire to work with families and communities to improve academic achievement knowing when schools, families and communities work together to support learning; children tend to do better in school, stay in school longer and like school more. They believe raising taxes is not the answer. They know there is a need to be fiscally responsible at all levels and will look to identify waste, created a culture of efficiency and believe in living within our means.
Now I ask you, “Do you hold these same beliefs?” If so, vote Tuesday for true conservatives, parents improving PENNCREST candidates fondly known as the PENNCREST 7: Mike Chausse; Brian E. Custard; Ryan Benek; Amber Tyson-Wright (four-year term, write-in); Bob Boylan (four-year term, write-in); David Valesky (two-year term) and Luigi DeFrancesco (two-year term).
Barbara Healy
Cambridge Springs
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.