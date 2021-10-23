In the electoral contest for Meadville City Council, I have voted for Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless. I support their candidacies because they are doing the hard work of finding ways to communicate directly with voters. They have also respected the political process of circulating and filing petitions and standing for election in the primary election as well as in the general election. They took no shortcuts in offering their services. After listening to voters, these candidates have developed stated principles and goals on which they have based their bids for office.
During the summer while attending two block parties, one in my neighborhood at Shadybrook Park and the other at the Common Roots house, I spoke with each candidate. My conversations with them at these block parties (which were open to anyone interested in attending) revealed their depth of dedication and their sincerity. Since then, I have continued to gain respect for their energy and commitment.
Do I believe that these three people have all the answers? No, but I do believe they will keep on listening and thinking to develop positive, cooperative ways to approach issues.
Doris R. Foster
Meadville
