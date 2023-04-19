My mail-in primary ballot has arrived! I am eager to vote for two of the Crawford Central School District Director candidates. My ballot lists 13 folks vying for the five director slots, but Nos. 6 and 8 are my first choices. I believe Shanna Hodgson at No. 6 and Lisa Whitenack at No. 8 are the best-qualified candidates. Though I appreciate the interest all 13 have shown in serving the Crawford Central School District and congratulate them for stepping forward, I know that Lisa and Shanna are already volunteering their time and expertise for various school district concerns. Both of them have children who go to CCSD schools, so they hear about the size of classrooms, the availability of learning materials, the bus situation — indeed, they are aware of the day-to-day functioning of the schools. And they care! Lisa and Shanna believe in education — they believe in the teachers, the students and the schools!
Yet these women have proven track records of being effective, responsible leaders; they understand budget management and policy development. It is those two responsibilities that school directors are tasked to oversee. Because these two candidates are well-versed in education policy and best practices, they can use their knowledge on behalf of the CCSD.
Perhaps my enthusiasm for choosing Shanna Hodgson and Lisa Whitenack to serve our school district, notwithstanding all of their current contributions, comes simply because they like kids — all kids. They will work hard to expand opportunities for all the kids in the Crawford Central School District. And to my way of thinking, that matters most of all.
Doris R. Foster
Meadville
