Nerissa Galt is running for the 6th Legislative House District against incumbent Brad Roae. Nerissa Galt is a hardworking, dedicated, intelligent and out-of-the-box woman.
With eight kids, she knows that gas prices, food prices and property taxes are horrid. She is fighting for legal marijuana, a woman’s right to choose, support for our veterans, support for the commonwealth's working families, healthcare reform, education reform and revitalizing our local economy.
With Brad Roae being elected in 2006, we haven’t seen significant progress in our district, and we need someone who will unite us as Americans and Pennsylvanians — not just start a Facebook war.
Our democracy is fading faster than we can imagine, and we all sit around taking it for granted. If you want change, be the change—the exact reason Nerissa Galt is running to be the next state representative for the Sixth District.
Chandler Ploski
Meadville
