Nerissa Galt is the best candidate for the 6th District. Not because she a Democrat (personally I feel that would be a downfall), but because she is such a real person.
Brad Roae is a personal and party-only Republican; Nerissa Galt is a person who knows that parties are not the people. Nerissa Galt is not only bipartisan, but she is a person who sees a bill as a pathway to the people. Even if a bill does not align with her registered party, she will vote for it. Nerissa Galt knows that both parties have failed, but she is dedicated to making this district better.
Brad Roae has been if office since 2006. If he stands with term limits, I would personally like to know why he has been in office almost 16 years total. If Brad Roae is so dedicated to lower taxes, why do they keep rising in our areas? Through the course of his career, he has had more than enough time to prove himself. It’s time for Republicans, Democrats and independents to stop voting for Brad Roae, who hasn’t followed through on almost any of his campaign promises.
There’s been quite a well-established Republican majority since 2011. More than enough time to get something done. Democrats and Republicans both are sending this state in to ruin. And that’s why so many petiole trust Nerissa Galt. She is a woman who shows up to events. Nerissa Galt participates in local protests, local events and local businesses because she knows it’s important to show up for the 6th District. Nerissa Galt is the woman for the 6th District. Nerissa Galt has shown time and time again that she is the person for the district. And not only will she show up, she will support politicians of both parties with the best interest of the 6th District, unlike Brad Roae, who only shows up for those who support him, despite his ineffectiveness.
Chandler Ploski
Cochranton
