“It's time for new faces on City Council” is the message with which you’re presented upon visiting voteformeadville.com. Those three new faces are Jaime Kinder, Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless.
Similar to the successful campaign of Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight two years ago, Kinder, Myers and Harkless are running a cooperative campaign. Kinder is running for mayor, and both Myers and Harkless are up for City Council. All three are Democrats.
Some may say it’s silly to see campaign signs on yards throughout the city that have the names of all three candidates. They’re three separate people, after all! I think it’s beautiful, innovative and a testament to the candidates’ character.
The trio has a platform that is focused on three specific things to improve the city: safe, affordable housing; a government that works for all; and improved public spaces and resources. The one that sticks out in my mind is the need for new voices in Meadville’s government, whether it be applying for an opening on a volunteer board/commission or speaking up during the public comment portion of a City Council meeting and fighting for something that is important to you.
The cooperative campaign of Kinder, Myers and Harkless reflects the values of the candidates, whose principles are rooted in inclusion. They know the importance of involving everyone in everyday decisions and are here to serve Meadville residents.
For years I’ve often heard how we don’t get a say in City Council decisions, especially those that are financial. These three, along with Vogel and McKnight, are reaching out and want to hear your side and your struggle.
These three aren’t lifelong politicians. They’re everyday people who have stepped forward to give a voice to those who have felt voiceless for years.
It’s time for a new vision for the city of Meadville. It’s time to vote Kinder, Myers and Harkless.
DAN WALK
Meadville