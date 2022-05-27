I am writing in support of the Climate Action Plan under consideration by Meadville City Council.
For the past year, I worked with a group of local citizens that have tried diligently to develop a plan that would help Meadville and the region respond to the ever-increasing threats from climate change. These threats include floods, fires, severe and dangerous storms, and intolerable heat. We are witnessing these changes everywhere in the world, most notably this spring in the drought and wildfires in the Western United States.
Many cities and states around the country have similar plans to the proposed Meadville plan. This plan will help Meadville to be a safe and prosperous city in the future and a leader in the region. Our house in Union Township has had solar panels for 14 years. We have barely paid an electric bill in that time period. The technology works.
Please support this plan for the future of the Meadville community.
Robert Concilus
Union Township
