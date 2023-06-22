The Summer Parks Program is back! As of June 12, children who have finished kindergarten through the sixth grade can enjoy free supervision, snacks, lunch and programming at Huidekoper Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Like last year, the Meadville YMCA, Creating Landscapes, City of Meadville, HOPE Initiative and Women’s Services are collaborating to bring this beloved local tradition back. While the programming is free, kids are encouraged to register. Parents and guardians can register kids at any point throughout the summer at the Meadville YMCA.
I’m thrilled to see this program being offered for a second time through this collaboration. In 2017, during the My Meadville Community Heart & Soul listening initiative, volunteers overwhelmingly heard that the one thing many Meadville residents would bring back is the bygone Summer Parks Program. As a result, Crawford County Systems of Care (SOC) operated a version of the program at several parks throughout the county in the summer of 2018. Because SOC didn’t have ongoing funding, “Sustain the Summer Parks Program” became an action item in the My Meadville Community Action Plan. In 2022, City Council was so excited to be approached by staff and volunteers from the YMCA and Creating Landscapes about collaboratively offering the program. The program was funded by the partnering organizations and sponsorships from the Walk-a-Thon and successfully ran at Huidekoper Park all summer long.
Investing in our parks and bringing back the Summer Parks Program has been a priority for this City Council. There are many folks who have worked hard together to make this program happen — Mark McGinty, Jan Hyatt, Rosanne Sommers, Talyn Boden and many more!
Autumn Vogel
Meadville
