We recently moved to a senior community. We have made many new friends and feel this is our home in our retirement years. We feel that our close-knit community is falling apart. We are writing regarding the rent increase for 2022-2023 of $200 to $500 a month (rent increases usually go up between 2 percent and 7 percent a year). This is putting an unnecessary burden on us seniors. We moved here a year ago to relieve stress in our lives. This rent increase has caused sleepless nights and undue high stress, which can cause physical and emotional problems. We have medical problems that we've been told by our doctors to alleviate stress as much as possible. We thought moving to a senior living community would help alleviate stress. Instead, we have added more stress. We feel we are being taking advantage of.
It's not our fault COVID and inflation hit. We feel that we are being unduly punished for things we have no control over! We are on a very fixed income with no hopes of getting a job to subsidize our income.
We feel that our new friends will move away. We know Meadville and Crawford County will stand behind us seniors to help us from what we think is being taking advantage of. We seniors have worked our whole lives to have a golden retirement and it feels like it is being taken away.
How in good conscience can anyone raise rent $200 to $500 a month and feel good about themselves. Seniors, beware!
LINDA BUSH
Meadville
