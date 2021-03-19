One year ago, as the COVID crisis began, I had a challenging adventure making my way home from Guatemala in the midst of the newly-declared pandemic. Planes were not flying and the airport was closed, but I found a way to cross Guatemala, make my way into Mexico, and finally return home after 23 hours on the road. Meadville Tribune Reporter Mike Crowley interviewed me and told my story. He did such an amazing job and wrote so eloquently and with such detail that it seemed as if he had traveled by my side.
This week,, one year into this crisis, the Tribune featured another of Crowley’s stories, where he interviewed a number of Crawford County citizens and wrote about the Pandemic's direct impact on their lives. The story was beautifully constructed and demonstrated the empathy Crowley has for his subjects. He is simply an outstanding interviewer, reporter, and writer.
We are fortunate to have a regular hometown newspaper, and we are even more fortunate to have a journalist in our area with the skills and abilities of this reporter. I don’t know what he is being paid, but in my view, he deserves a raise!
JEAN JONES
Meadville