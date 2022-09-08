Pennsylvania recently joined a program to cut carbon pollution coming from electric power plants. This pollution is a leading cause of climate change and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four other states in the U.S. The program, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), is a bipartisan, multi-state program working successfully in 11 other states.
A recent Supreme Court decision (West Virginia vs. EPA) makes it more difficult for the federal government to regulate carbon emissions. This means it is vital for states to step up through programs like RGGI to fight climate change.
These cuts in pollution are more vital than ever for our state. Impacts of climate change, like more powerful storms and floods, are already hitting our state, causing needless deaths and costly property damage. Health issues, such as respiratory and cardiac problems, are also increased when higher temperatures lead to worsening smog. Heat related deaths are expected to rise as well.
Participation in RGGI will reduce Pennsylvania's carbon pollution 25 percent by 2030, a mere eight years from now. Under this program, power companies pay for the pollution they emit, creating funds to be invested in energy efficiency and renewable energy. This would further cut pollution, reduce consumers' electric bills, and create new jobs.
Some of our state legislators, supported by the oil and gas industries, are going through the state courts to try to block Pennsylvania's participation in RGGI. Instead of fighting the program, they should be ensuring that RGGI proceeds are invested in sustainable, clean energy projects in their home districts, to create jobs and improve constituents' health. Let's hope the courts reject these challenges so the state can focus on creating a clean energy economy for the future.
Sharon Rathi
Meadville
