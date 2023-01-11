The state legislature’s pay looks to be increasing each year. A state representative should not be making a salary over six figures.
There is going to come a time when only the richest people will be running and some will treat representation like a side hustle. Holding public office on a state level should have a good salary, but it shouldn’t continue to rise. People in the poorest areas of Pennsylvania could be working three jobs with laborious duties and still only make ends meet by scraps.
When only well-to-do individuals run for office, it becomes the opposite of the reality many people face. State leaders work hard, but there are people who work significantly harder and make a sliver of what a representative gets in salary.
Representatives shouldn’t be worried about pay increases when it is a job that involves public service. I can’t say what I would do in that position, but if I were in that position now, I would be very happy to have someone talk sense into me and make me realize that the money is there thanks to the people who work twice or perhaps even 10 times as hard as I would.
Chandler Ploski
Cochranton
Letters to the editor are written by members of our community and do not reflect the views of the newspaper. It is our hope that opinions from members of our community encourage you to share your opinions in a letter to the editor and further a public conversation about the issues of our lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.