As I was reading the article regarding snow removal from one's sidewalk, it brought an interesting question to mind.
If we who own property in our city are responsible for paying a fine for non-compliance, I would like to know who will be fined for all of the snow on the bridge over French Creek. Having traveled said bridge, I have noticed many people using this bridge. I feel it is quite unfair that we must have our walks shoveled but the city — or other municipalities — are not required to keep a walkway cleared.
On this same note, living on North Street, which is barely wide enough for two vehicles to pass one another, why is it that the city only manages to get no closer that about 1 foot from the curb while plowing?
JOHN BROTHIS
Meadville
