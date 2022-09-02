This letter, I believe, will wake up some folks who utilize our road our streets.
Living on North Street, it now seems that we have a vast number of folks with issues walking and they use mobility carts. These people must be aware of vehicles before they swerve out from behind parked vehicles.
Another question with these carts is, if they are allowed to use our streets, why then do they not require them to register their vehicle? Another thing regarding this issue, why has the city spent, what I think would be vast amounts of taxpayers dollars, to install handicap ramps at almost every corner? And finally, why are these people not at fault if you have the misfortune of striking one when the attempt to sneak around parked cars?
John Brothis
Meadville
