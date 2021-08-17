Lately, speaking this phrase will have listeners groaning and rolling their eyes. For readers who don't attend the board meetings, they receive just a glimpse of the chaos. When attending a board meeting, the dysfunction is palpable.
The Aug. 9 work session included 10 speakers from the public, nine of which should not have even felt the need to stand up. Seven of those speakers spoke against the teaching of a concept that is not included in the curriculum. Two of those speakers spoke to defend themselves as teachers against the onslaught of unfounded criticism and fear of their alleged classroom topics. Nearly an hour was spent on a non-issue that some members of the board refuse to let die.
When the acting board president has filed a lawsuit against another board member, bangs the gavel unrestrained, insists members make a motion to be voted on during a non-voting session, and uses foul language towards other school board members, the atmosphere is more like a scene from a 1990s daytime talk show than a school board meeting. Other board members struggle to keep their composure during the turmoil, and who can truly blame them?
The first obligation of a school board is to focus on our children’s education, not to virtue signal over the latest extremist media’s favorite controversy. Right now, some members of the board are not living up to the duties that they swore to prioritize.
Accountability is a must. Our kids deserve better.
NERISSA GALT
Saegertown
