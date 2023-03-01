Letter: Solution to book policy in schools
There is a simple solution to the complex issue of what is appropriate for students to read and fulfill the school board’s responsibility. However, before the solution is adopted, there are some conditions and beliefs all parties must accept.
First, the school’s primary responsibility is to teach basic courses in reading, writing and mathematics. Anything beyond that can be adopted by the board at its discretion.
Secondly, parents have the right and responsibility to see what their children are being taught and to the extent they are able, they can add additional resources to their child’s education.
Thirdly, the school board, parents, educators and administration must have a clear understanding of policy to permit all stakeholders to educate students.
Fourthly, finances are limited and are provided by taxpayers who have a responsibility and right to ask how their taxes are being spent.
Books not necessarily part of a public-school curriculum can be placed in a library. Parents should be given the option to review “special” reading materials as suggested by the various educators and administration deemed “appropriate.” Titles appropriate for high school students clearly are not advisable for elementary students. Once a list is compiled, it will remain the same for the school year and not modified.
Parents, after a review of the books, can decide to let their children access these materials. If they agree, a special card allowing their children to read the book from the library as any other book would be taken out. The “special” books would be held in a separate and segregated area of the library and use of those books could only be accessed with the parental accepted card.
The list of “special” books would be suggested and reviewed by a committed group of parents, board members, administration, and school counselors.
One of the most interesting quotes about education comes from Flannery O’Connor who said, “if the student finds that it is not to his taste, well, that’s regrettable. Most regrettable. His taste should not be consulted: it is being formed.” Parents, teachers, school board members, administration and taxpayers should participate in the formation.
Gary DeSantis
Meadville
