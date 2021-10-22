Two recent letters to the editor, opposing the slate of Jaime Kinder for mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for city council, show a profound disrespect for most Meadville voters.
Harold Tubbs (Oct. 14) attacks Kinder for serious financial and business issues. Tubbs carefully doesn't say that she's ever been found at fault on these issues; instead he falsely implies wrongdoing by mentioning unspecified claims. Now, anyone can accuse anyone of anything; the courts are full of dubious, unsuccessful claims. But he packages this with vehicle code violations to paint a false picture. Lapsed car inspections and the like are all too familiar to many Meadville families who have managed through hard times while trying to hold down jobs and feed families. Kinder is upfront that she’s been there. Far from disqualifying her as mayor, this will enable her to understand and address the problems that too many residents of our community face.
This disrespect for everyday Meadville families is echoed in a letter (Oct. 13) from Nancy Mangilo Bittner, a former city councilwoman now running against the Kinder-Harkless-Myers slate. She attacks the slate's call for more renter-friendly city policies. The letter makes clear her belief that anyone experiencing obstacles to home ownership and financial security must have "skipped rent; trashed a rental unit and left unpaid water bills." She lectures that everyone would be fine if they would just stay in school, have fewer children, work, and pay their bills. This shows a stunning lack of awareness of the issues faced by Meadville voters. Most people work when they can, pay their bills when they can, support their families as best they can — and still often struggle to make ends meet.
All of this is a good example of why we need change and new city leadership. On Nov. 2, vote for Jaime Kinder for mayor and Jack Harkless and Gretchen Myers for city council!
DON GOLDSTEIN
Meadville
