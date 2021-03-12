It is a given that the U.S. Senate was established to protect the interests of states with smaller populations.
But have things gone too far when, in 2020, the 26 states with the smallest populations could control the U.S. Senate while representing only 18 percent of the U.S. population? It can be shown that the vote of a Wyoming resident weighs 3.6 times more heavily in the Electoral College than that of a Californian.
In any circumstance, it is one thing to protect a minority and quite another to be controlled by a minority. Some rules of representation may need to be changed. Refer to the report submitted by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences entitled "Our Common Purpose: Reinventing American Democracy for the 21st Century" for some recommendations. Free copies of this 75-page report are available at www.amacad.org.
JIM BOCK
Cochranton