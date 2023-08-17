The Revere Bell article on Aug. 9 triggers overall questions as to the church's priorities as to how dollars are spent.
The historic bell has an estimated cost of $230,000 to refurbish. Foundations and donors hand out funds every day that could be better spent to house the homeless, feed the hungry and promote peace.
Us humans are an unusual breed as to where we place our values, spend our dollars. Churches usually address the souls in need versus having a non-religious project of restoring a 750-pound historic bronze bell from the 1830s. The bell has a permanence quality that humans obviously are lacking ... at least in this world. Yet while we live and breathe in our living moments, the basics need to be addressed in our lives.
The restoration of a bell hardly accomplishes addressing any of those needs. God's mission is not in saving historical bells but rather our souls! Long live the bell?
Harry A. Flannery
Conneaut Lake
