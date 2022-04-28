I love Allegheny College (not my alma mater), but I am shocked that President Hilary Link is pushing to serve alcohol on campus.
Her point is that doing so will "build community" but the legal age for drinking alcohol in Pennsylvania is 21. Most students this age are juniors or seniors and one would think that by this time in their academic careers they would have developed a sense of community.
I also remember that the college built dormitories so the students wouldn't be off-campus in "rowdy and uncontrollable" situations. In my opinion, serving alcohol on campus is simply bringing those "situations" to campus.
Marianne Woods
Meadville
