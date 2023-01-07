The Tribune reported that selling the City-owned Kepler Condominium units would result in losing $93,000 of revenue. In fact, revenues would decrease by $93,000 but expenses would decrease by $80,000, for a net operating income loss of $13,000 before debt amortization. And $12,000 of that would be dedicated to repaying the capital fund used to finance the original acquisition. The real net loss in cash flow to the City would be $1,000. You would earn thousands more than that in interest paid by a Treasury bill and with no risk whatever, and no capital infusions for repairs.
Metaphorically speaking, buildings have appetites for capital items like roof replacements; HVAC updates; re-glazing; new carpeting—and more. Sooner or later (in this case sooner), the Kepler building will need a costly new roof. If the City retains ownership of its units, it would be liable for 42 percent of the repair cost. That expenditure alone would wipe out years of net operating income. In contrast, a capital reserve account doesn’t eat; it generates income to be used for other capital projects.
And we have many worthy projects. The Public Works garage has served us well, and necessary capital repairs will extend its life. The Market House needs an expensive roof. Without a grant, we borrow money and pay interest; or raise property taxes to pay for it; or use capital reserves to make the repairs painlessly. Central Fire Station will soon have a new $875,000 fire truck. Storing it in a building with a leaky roof is irresponsible. And our parking garage needs capital repairs to keep it standing, or huge amounts of cash to demolish it—your choice.
Meadville’s population is decreasing and aging. We cannot afford to maintain physical plants not directly related to our operations. The Meadville municipal government of tomorrow needs fewer buildings, not more; it needs to divest itself of surplus equipment, not warehouse it; it needs more efficient service delivery modules, not antiquated ones.
Selling the Kepler Commercial Condos decreases risk and reduces potential capital outlays. It is a prudent, prescient, and provident action.
Jim Roha
Meadville
