Letter: Seeley can help find common ground
I have been seeing numerous articles and letters to the editor in the Tribune revolving around this upcoming primary on May 16. Some have been thoughtful reflections on our democracy, some have been political endorsements and some have been personal tirades over political grievances. All have been sent in hopes of informing or convincing the public one way or the other of what is at stake.
When elections got contentious in recent years, I decided to do more than just vote: I decided to run for office. As a current borough council member, I have been fascinated by the efforts behind the scenes to pull a community together regardless of political affiliation, of the financial decisions necessary to run even a small municipality and of the networking between other elected officers throughout the county to exchange ideas, to brainstorm solutions and, most importantly, to find common ground.
Finding common ground is perhaps the hardest but it is the most rewarding. And it is this trait I look for in any candidate who is running for office. I want someone who is congenial, a willing listener to all sides of an issue, who participates in community events, someone who cares about the workings and uniqueness of the people they serve. I have met and worked with numerous politicians on both sides of the aisle. I have watched them interact with our own council, sat in on their conferences and joined them in community endeavors and promotions. And, without a doubt, one of the elected officials I admire the most for doing all of the above is Chris Seeley. Chris is currently running for Crawford County commissioner after being the county’s auditor for 10 years, and it is Chris Seeley that will serve with you in mind.
Melissa Mack Maruska
Cochranton
